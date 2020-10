How foreign turtles endanger survival of native species 2020-09-27 Over the years, turtles have become popular pets. But since keeping Indian turtles is illegal, pet traders have turned to the foreign red-eared slider. When the exoticism of owning a foreign turtle wears off, these animals are left to fend for themselves in local ponds and lakes. Considered one of the most invasive species, these turtles have since thrived and multiplied endangering the survival of native species.