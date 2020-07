Forest dept rescues 4-ft-long crocodile in Uttarakhand 2020-06-26 A crocodile was rescued by the officials of forest department in Uttarakhand’s Udham Singh Nagar district. Forest department was informed by locals about the presence of crocodile in Khatima town of Udham Singh Nagar district. Crocodile was four-feet long and rescued from Mudeli village in Khatima. While speaking to media, the forest officer said, “The crocodile will be released at a safe place.”