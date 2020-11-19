Hyderabad girl emerges as messiah for stray dogs

Shailja, a resident of Hyderabad has been feeding, rescuing, and sterilising stray dogs in the city, since 2018. She said, "Earlier I was scared of dogs but my family got a pet in 2018 after which I became compassionate towards all animals and started taking care of them."

“I worked at a hotel but I left it to take care of a dog. I use my savings to do it. My savings were badly affected during lockdown. So I sought help through Facebook. Some donors helped me with dog food. I mix it with egg-rice. I plan to open shelter/foster home in future,” she said.