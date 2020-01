The 18-year-old Ramana Balachandra's talent for music was noticed when he was a toddler: with no formal training, he could identify ragas and point out nuances.

To read more about Ramana Balachandra's story: https://20in20.deccanherald.com/raman...

To read about the rest of the #DHChangemakers: https://20in20.deccanherald.com/