DHChangemakers: Samyak Shah

Samyak Shah is a BE graduate in Mechanical Engineering from National Institute of Engineering (NIE), Mysuru.

Samyak was inspired by robotics and started preparing projects since his first year of college. He took up prosthetic arm and smart switches with the efficient use of the 3D printer for his final-year project and met with success. While the science behind the arm is not new, Samyak's designs stand out for their cost-effectiveness.

