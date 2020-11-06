Ennegayi | Super hit from North Karnataka

Ennegayi, might be regular fare in North Karnataka but it is not without a massive fan following!

Those who have tasted the combination of ennegayi and jowar roti swear by it. This famous North Karnataka delicacy with brinjals, stuffed with spices and slow cooked in gravy, is a treat to eat.

Watch our celebrity chef Sujatha cook Ennegayi in the most authentic way. Deccan Herald and Prajavani in association with Freedom Refined Sunflower oil will celebrate the ‘Cuisines of Karnataka’ by showcasing some of the best recipes from the state. Over the coming weeks, Cuisines of Karnataka will bring you the recipes and videos of 15 carefully picked dishes. Three celebrity chefs — Sihi Kahi Chandru, Sujatha and Murali will be presenting these dishes each week.