Mutton Pepper Fry | Lip-smacking favourite!

Ever wondered why crowds throng military hotels across Karnataka? No? Here's an example!

Mutton pepper fry is one of those mouth-watering dishes that goes well with the perennial rasam rice, or as a snack on a cold rainy evening.

Watch our celebrity pair Murali and Suchitra prepare this dish while they let you in on some restaurant-style secrets!

Deccan Herald and Prajavani in association with Freedom Refined Sunflower oil will celebrate the ‘Cuisines of Karnataka’ by showcasing some of the best recipes from the state. Over the coming weeks, Cuisines of Karnataka will bring you the recipes and videos of 15 carefully picked dishes. Three celebrity chefs — Sihi Kahi Chandru, Sujatha and Murali will be presenting these dishes each week.