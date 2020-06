'Deccan Herald' & 'Prajavani' take COVID-19 precautions 2020-03-24 As the coronavirus threat rages, Deccan Herald is taking every step we can to keep you safe. In a literal sense, this ranges from a high degree of automation at our printing presses, to fumigation, the spraying of disinfectant on newspaper bundles, and creating sanitation awareness among our distributors. Here's a video of one of our printing presses in operation.