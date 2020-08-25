Kashmiri activist thrashed in Pakistan occupied Kashmir

While these few-second visuals are enough to shake human conscience, such scenes have become an everyday phenomenon in Pakistan occupied Kashmir. Tanveer Ahmad, a journalist and activist was dragged on for several meters before being dumped in a police vehicle. Tanveer was on a hunger strike for days and had demanded local authorities to remove Pakistani flags from a public place. Failing in which, he himself removed the flags. In a secretly filmed video inside his detainee room, Tanvir said that police had brutally beaten him for daring to stand against what was wrong.