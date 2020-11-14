'Kukur Tihar' observed in Kathmandu amid Covid-19

People celebrated 'Kukur Tihar' as part of their 5-day long Diwali celebrations in Kathmandu.

'Kukur Tihar' is celebrated on the 2nd day of Diwali wherein dogs are worshipped and offered food. It focuses on the bond between humans and dogs.

People worshipped stray dogs at a dog shelter in Kathmandu, which hosts over 100 stray dogs. Sneha’s Care-Animal Shelter is founded by Sneha Shrestha, whose pet dog was poisoned by her neighbor. After seeing painful death of her dog, Sneha decided to open a dog shelter home.