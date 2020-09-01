Leaders remember moments spent with Pranab Mukherjee

Former president and Bharat Ratna awardee Pranab Mukherjee passed away at age of 84 on August 31. His son Abhijit Mukherjee announced the news on Twitter. Congress leader Salman Khurshid remembered the time when he worked with Mukherjee. He said that Pranab Mukherjee was the only intellectual who knew the history of Congress party and nobody could know history and better than him. Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev said that Mukherjee has a very big contribution to country’s politics and he gave a new way to Indian politics. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat also expressed deepest condolences on his demise and said that Mukherjee was a guide to him. Maharashtra former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said that Mukherjee dedicated his whole life serving the nation.