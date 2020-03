Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs reached Delhi in wee hours of March 11. National General Secretary of BJP, Kailash Vijayvargiya said, “We are here for holidays and we are in festive mood. We will be staying in Delhi.” When asked about MP Chief Minister Kamal Nath’s assertion that Congress will win the floor test, Vijayvargiya said, “He should keep dreaming. It’s good for his health.”