Mountaineer Anita Kundu to be felicitated

Mountaineer Anita Kundu to be awarded ‘Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award 2019’ this year. She is the first Indian woman to climb Mount Everest from China and Nepal side. Anita hails from Haryana’s Hisar district. She gave the credit of her till date successful journey to her mother. President Ram Nath Kovid will confer her award virtually. While speaking to ANI, Anita said, “I am first Indian woman to climb Mount Everest from China and Nepal side. I give all credit of my success to my mother. I am thankful to the Indian government for this award.” Prestigious awards in the field of sports will be conferred by the President of India Ram Nath Kovind at function through the virtual mode from Rashtrapati Bhawan on August 29.