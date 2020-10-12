180 terrorists killed in 75 operations this year in J&K

About:
Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP), Dilbag Singh on October 12 said in 2020, 75 successful operations have been done in J&K in which 180 terrorists were killed. He said, “10 terrorists killed in 4 operations in the last 5 days. Today's operation killed Lashkar-e-Taiba commander Saifullah, a Pakistani who was involved in 3 major attacks in which 3 CRPF personnel died. This year there've been 75 successful operations in which 180 terrorists have been killed. Separately, 138 terrorists & their associates have been arrested. This year's operations achievements have set records.”