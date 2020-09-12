1st BJP should become ‘Aatmanirbhar’ in Bihar: Tejashwi

Patna (Bihar), Sep 12: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav mocked BJP, for launching its campaign song 'Aatmanirbhar Bihar' ahead of Bihar Assembly elections and said that the party should first become ‘Aatmanirbhar’ in the state where it has been “borrowing the face of Nitish Kumar for 24 years”.

“BJP speaks about ‘Aatmanirbhar Bihar’, I would like to advise them that BJP should first become ‘Aatmanirbhar’ in Bihar. They have been borrowing someone else’s (Nitish Kumar’s) face for 24 years,” said Yadav.