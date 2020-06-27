Andhra: Covid patient’s body taken to graveyard on JCB

In an appalling incident, a dead body of 72-year-old Covid-19 patient was taken to the graveyard in JCB. The incident took place on June 26. Government officials met the collector after receiving information and ordered action against the accused. TDP chief and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu took to Twitter to condemn the incident.

N Chandrababu Naidu tweeted, “Utterly shocked to see the deceased body of coronavirus victim wrapped in plastic and transported JCB tractor. They deserve respect and dignity even in death.”

