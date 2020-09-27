Bihar polls: BJP workers gherao Deputy CM Sushil Modi

Patna (Bihar), Sep 27: The workers of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) gheraoed Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, Sushil Modi, outside the party office in Patna over the candidature of Lakhisarai constituency for the upcoming state assembly elections.

BJP workers and supporters pressed for a local candidate of Lakhisarai constituency, “Candidate should be local. Kumari Babita, working with us for last 25 years, should be made the candidate.”

They demanded cancellation of sitting MLA Vijay Sinha's candidature.

Sushil Modi later left with police's help. The elections in the state will be held in 3 phases on October 28, November 3 and 7, and counting of votes will take place on November 10.

