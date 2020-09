Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala): The workers of BJP Mahila Morcha in Thiruvananthapuram blocked the road outside the state secretariat on Sep 14 as they demanded the resignation of state Minister KT Jaleel over his alleged involvement in the gold smuggling case.

Police also got involved to stop the protesters. On July 05, customs had seized 30 kg gold from a consignment that came in name of an official of the UAE consulate in Thiruvananthapuram.