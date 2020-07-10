Car of STF convoy with Vikas Dubey met with accident

'Localised high transmission, but no community spread' 2020-07-09 Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on July 09 reiterated that country is not witnessing the community spread of coronavirus, as the number of infections has cross 7.6 lakh. He, however, noted that some localised pockets may have high transmission rates, but as the virus was still traceable in the country. ìDuring our discussions today, experts again stated that there is no community transmission in India. There may be some localised pockets where transmission is high but as a country, there's no community transmission,î the Health Minister said chairing 18th Group of Ministers (GoM) meeting via video conferencing.