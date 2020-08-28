Congress protests demanding postponement of JEE, NEET

About:
Congress has organised nationwide protests demanding to postpone the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test or NEET which are scheduled to be held in September. In Delhi, Congress staged a protest outside Shastri Bhawan. In Tamil Nadu, Congress workers staged a protest in Chennai. National Students' Union of India’s (NSUI) Karnataka wing staged a protest at Race Course Road in Bengaluru. Several NSUI members were detained by police in Ahmedabad during the protest.