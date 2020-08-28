Congress protests demanding postponement of JEE, NEET

Sushant's family satisfied with CBI probe: Athawale 2020-08-28 Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, Ramdas Athawale stated that he believed Sushant Singh Rajput's death was not a suicide but a murder. “I believe Sushant Singh Rajput's death was not a suicide but murder. His family demands justice. They are satisfied with the ongoing CBI inquiry,” said Athawale after meeting with Sushant Singh Rajput's family in Haryana’s Faridabad.