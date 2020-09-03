'Covid-19 case fatality trajectory up by 50% in Delhi'

New Delhi, Sep 03: Health Ministry held press conference in New Delhi on September 03 on the current situation of Covid-19 in the country.

Secretary of Health Ministry, Rajesh Bhushan said, “There is an increase in the case fatality trajectory in two states - Karnataka and Delhi. Delhi has seen 50% and Karnataka has seen 9.6% increase in average daily case fatality.”

“Five states- Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra account for 62% of total active cases in the country. Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra account for 70% of total Covid-19 deaths in the country,” Bhushan added.

