Covid-19: Delhi Metro gears up to get back on track

  Sep 03 2020, 16:34 ist
  updated: Sep 03 2020, 16:34 ist
New Delhi: Final preparations are underway to bring Delhi Metro back on track. The sanitization and disinfection process is underway ahead of its resumption amid the Covid-19 outbreak.

 Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said, “Protocols are being formulated. A dry run is also being done so that it can be ensured that social distancing is maintained, people wear mask and clean their hands - that they follow a Covid-19 appropriate behaviour.” 

Delhi Metro is scheduled to get back on tracks from Sep 07.
 

