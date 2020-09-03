Covid-19: Delhi Metro gears up to get back on track

New Delhi: Final preparations are underway to bring Delhi Metro back on track. The sanitization and disinfection process is underway ahead of its resumption amid the Covid-19 outbreak.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said, “Protocols are being formulated. A dry run is also being done so that it can be ensured that social distancing is maintained, people wear mask and clean their hands - that they follow a Covid-19 appropriate behaviour.”

Delhi Metro is scheduled to get back on tracks from Sep 07.

