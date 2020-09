New Delhi, Sep 03: Union Health Ministry on September 03 said that the number of recovered cases is now more than over 29 lakh, which is 3.5 times more than active cases.

“The number of recovered cases is now more than 29.70 lakh, which is 3.5 times more than active cases, more than 11 lakh Covid-19 tests have been done in the last 24 hours. Single-day highest recovery of 68,584 was recorded yesterday” said Health Ministry Secretary Rajesh Bhushan in a press conference at New Delhi.