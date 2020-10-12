Delhi CM Kejriwal joins protest against farm laws

updates

  • Oct 12 2020, 20:13 ist
  • updated: Oct 12 2020, 20:13 ist
Aam Aadmi Party's Punjab unit held a protest against the recently enacted farm laws, at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on October 12. Chief Minister and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal also participated in the protest. Protests across various parts of countries have erupted following the new farm reforms.

