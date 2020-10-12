Delhi CM Kejriwal joins protest against farm laws

'Ladakh to have over 30 more bridges for connectivity' 2020-10-12 Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated 44 bridges on October 12 made by Border Roads Organisation (BRO) across seven States/Union Territories. While speaking to ANI, Border Roads Organisation (BRO), DG, Lt Gen Harpal Singh said, “We've sped up conversion of temporary bridges into permanent bridges. This year we're going three times our capacity. It'll help in economic growth, infrastructure development, tourism, &speedier movement of our strategic forces.” “In Ladakh, a large number of bridges are being constructed. About 30-40 bridges are under construction which will be completed between 6 months to one and a half years,” he added.