Farm Bills: Cong leaders misleading farmers, says Tomar

New Delhi: Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on farm bills stated that the Congress party doesn’t understand agriculture reform Bills and is misleading the farmers.

“Punjab CM is just making political comments. I want to ask him, why did his election manifesto say they'll do away with APMC Act and promote inter-state trade? The Congress said it in both their national and state manifestos,” said the Agriculture Minister.

He further added, “If Congress leaders say they are now going back on their manifesto promises, I can listen to their arguments. They are only misleading farmers with baseless points. The Congress & some opposition parties are misleading farmers for personal gains as they themselves couldn't bring such reforms. Manmohan Singh & Agriculture Minister Sharad Pawar wanted to bring reforms, but due to pressure from some people, the UPA couldn’t muster the courage.”

