Farm Bills will free farmers from APMC shackles: Tomar

New Delhi: Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar spoke to ANI clarifying the apprehensions around new agriculture reforms.

While speaking to ANI Editor, Smita Prakash, NS Tomar assured freedom to farmers from the shackles of the APMC (Agricultural Produce Market Committee).

He further said, “Farm Bills will free farmers from shackles of APMC and will give them price guarantee at the time of sowing. I'd like to tell farmers, let these be implemented, it'll definitely bring a change in your lives.”

“APMC mandis will be free from tax. Farmers will have the freedom to choose where they want to sell,” he added.

