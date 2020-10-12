Fire breaks out at plastic factory in Kolkata

updates

DH News Service
DH News Service,
  • Oct 12 2020, 18:12 ist
  • updated: Oct 12 2020, 18:12 ist
About: 

Fire broke out at a plastic factory in Chitpur area of North Kolkata on October 12. Ten fire tenders are present at the spot and fire fighting operations are underway. More details are awaited.

