Free Covid tests in corona ambulance on Ludhiana roads

Ludhiana (Punjab): Mobile testing vans, under state government, are conducting Covid-19 tests on Ludhiana roads. Currently, 4 corona ambulances are running across the city to ensure easy accessibility for testing. These Covid-19 tests are done free of cost and reports are being provided instantly.

Locals appreciated the initiative as it is comparatively safer. One of the locals said, “Earlier we had to go to Civil hospital and there was a huge rush there. It also holds a risk of getting infected with the virus. This facility helps us to avoid civil hospitals.”

