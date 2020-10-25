Have worked against crime, corruption: Nitish Kumar

Madhubani (Bihar): Chief Minister of Bihar, Nitish Kumar addressed a public rally at Phulparas in Madhubani ahead of state Assembly elections 2020.

“We have worked against crime, corruption and communalism. We tried to create an atmosphere of brotherhood and harmony in Bihar. We believe in the development of every section,” Nitish Kumar said.

Bihar Assembly elections will be held in three phases - first on October 28, second on November 03 and the third on November 07. Counting of votes will take place on November 10.