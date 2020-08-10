India’s COVID-19 recoveries cross 15 lakh mark

Gyms reopen in Chennai, people under age of 50 allowed 2020-08-10 Gym owners and fitness trainers sighed a breath of relief as gym-goers walked into their facilities in Chennai. State government gave gyms a thumbs up to resume services under certain restrictions from August 10. Only enthusiasts below the age of 50 are allowed as per the guidelines issued. Asian Powerlifting Championship gold medalist Arthi Arun said, “Sports community to be benefitted by this move. Gyms are great for training, however, we need to keep in mind all the COVID protocols and safety measures.”