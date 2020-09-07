India sees 90,802 new Covid-19 cases, crosses 42 lakh

New Delhi: India on September 07 reported a single-day spike of 90,802 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, the data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

1,016 deaths in the last 24 hours took the Covid-19 toll in the country to 71,642.

India’s confirmed cases of coronavirus are now 42,04,614 which include 8,82,542 active infections. More than 32,50,429 people have recovered from the deadly disease.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 7,20,362 samples were tested on September 06. Cumulative samples tested for Covid-19 till September 06 are 4,95,51,507

