Is Muslim profiling underway in East Bengaluru?

  • Aug 20 2020, 12:34 ist
  • updated: Aug 20 2020, 18:03 ist
Nearly 20 Muslim men were picked up in the middle of the night on August 11.
A week after the incident, the shocked families remain clueless about their whereabouts.
Is the procedural lapse by #BengaluruPolice a clear case of profiling?

