'Ladakh to have over 30 more bridges for connectivity'

Stubble burning: Delhi to give alternatives to farmers 2020-09-30 New Delhi, Sep 30: To combat air pollution due to stubble burning, Delhi government to provide a ‘free solution’ to farmers. The Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal on September 30 said, “We'll use technology developed by Pusa Agriculture Institute, to curb stubble burning. The institute's capsule can be mixed with jaggery and chickpea flour and it turns the crop stubble into manure. This mix will be prepared by the govt under the guidance of the institute from Oct 5.” “In Delhi, there is 800 hectare where non-basmati rice is grown. Delhi Govt will provide this solution to the farmers free of cost. It will cost us less than Rs 20 lakhs. As per the institute, this method helps enrich the quality of soil,” Kejriwal added.