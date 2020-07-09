'Localised high transmission, but no community spread'

Kanpur encounter: Prabhat Mishra killed in UP 2020-07-09 Prabhat Mishra, one of the three men who were arrested in Faridabad in connection with the Kanpur encounter, was shot dead by police on July 09 when he tried to escape custody while being brought to Kanpur. He was killed a day after close aide of, Vikas Dubey, Amar Dubey, was killed in an encounter. Vikas Dubey is absconding since Kanpur encounter, where 8 policemen were killed. Reward on his head has been increased to Rs 5 lakh.