Maharashtra HM ‘surprised’ over ‘Y’ security to Kangana

Mumbai: Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Central Government’s decision of approving ‘Y’ level security for actor Kangana Ranaut said it is surprising and sad that people who insult Maharashtra are given ‘Y’ level security by the Centre.

Maharashtra HM Anil Deshmukh said, “It is surprising and sad that those who insult Mumbai and Maharashtra are being given 'Y' level security by the Centre. Maharashtra is not only of NCP, Shiv Sena or Congress but of BJP and the public too. People of all party should condemn it if one insults Maharashtra.”

