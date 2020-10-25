Naqvi questions Cong, RJD over 'radical elements' link

New Delhi, Oct 25: Union Minority Minister and BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi came down heavy on Congress and Tejashwi Yadav-led RJD during a press conference on October 25. Naqvi questioned Tejashwi Yadav over understandings with Jamaat-e-Islami and other radical elements in Bihar.

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said, “Congress party which calls itself secular is sponsoring radicalism. They tweet different questions for us, but they should clarify their stance on their plans with the Jamaat-e-Islami, PFI and other such elements. We want to ask Tejashwi Yadav whether along with Congress, his party (RJD) has also made an understanding with Jamaat-e-Islami and other radical elements in Bihar. These are questions of national security, not politics.”