Nitish Kumar behind bars if LJP comes to power: Paswan

Buxar (Bihar): The Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief, Chirag Paswan stated that Chief Minister of Bihar Nitish Kumar will be behind bars his party comes to power.

While addressing a public rally at Dumraon in Buxar district, ahead of state Assembly elections in the state, “Nitish Kumar and his officers will be behind bars if we come to power,” Paswan said.

He raised several questions before the present government.

Bihar Assembly elections will be held in three phases - first on October 28, second on November 03 and the third on November 07. Counting of votes will take place on November 10.