Pakistan violates ceasefire in J-K’s Nowshera sector

  • Aug 17 2020, 14:05 ist
  • updated: Aug 17 2020, 14:05 ist
Pakistan initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing small arms and shelling mortars along LoC in Nowshera sector of J&K’s Rajouri district on August 16. The ceasefire violation occurred at around 07:00 pm. Indian Army is retaliating befittingly. Further details are awaited.

 

