Pakistan violates ceasefire in J-K’s Nowshera sector

Data services restored in J&K districts on trial basis 2020-08-17 High-speed mobile data services have been restored on a trial basis in Ganderbal and Udhampur districts of Jammu and Kashmir from August 16 for post-paid sim cardholders. According to the order, the trial period which begins from 09:00 pm August 16 will stay in force till September 08, 2020, unless it is modified earlier. Internet speed in other districts in the Union Territory will however be restricted to 2G only. Locals welcomed Government’s move. The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) of both districts have been asked to communicate these directions to the service providers with immediate effect and ensure their implementation. Earlier on August 11, the Supreme Court had disposed off a plea seeking contempt proceedings against Union Home Secretary and Chief Secretary of Jammu and Kashmir for allegedly not complying with its earlier order on reviewing restoration of 4G internet service in the Union Territory. A bench headed by NV Ramana also asked the Centre to file a reply on the intervention application filed in the matter and posted the matter for further hearing after two weeks. The contempt petition was filed by an NGO named Foundation for Media Professionals seeking the restoration of 4G internet services in Jammu and Kashmir and alleging that the top court's earlier orders are not being complied with by concerned authorities. During the hearing, the Central government submitted that the Committee, set up to review the restoration of 4G internet service, is considering to allow the same in one district each of Jammu and Kashmir on a trial basis.