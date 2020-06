People vandalise quarantine facility in Shivamogga 2020-05-21 A quarantine facility at Bapuji Nagar in Shivamogga on Wednesday evening was vandalised, by a group of people, leading to chaos. The police had to resort to baton-charge to control the situation. Locals were opposing the facility, which is being used to isolate travellers from different states in the view of coronavirus.