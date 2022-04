Removal of AFSPA from major areas in Northeast is revolutionary: Kiren Rijiju 2022-04-02 Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on April 02, while addressing a press conference, said that decision by Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government to reduce Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) areas is ‘revolutionary’. “The recent decision to withdraw AFSPA from major areas of Assam, Nagaland & Manipur is a revolutionary decision. When AFSPA is withdrawn, it means that peace has returned to that area,” he said. Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) is a Parliamentary Act that grants special powers to the Indian Armed Forces and the state and paramilitary forces in areas classified as “disturbed areas”. The objective to implement the AFSPA Act is to maintain law and order in the disturbed areas.