PM should address CAA with open mind: D Raja

While speaking to ANI in the national capital on February 17, the General Secretary of Communist Party of India (CPI) D Raja spoke on Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). He said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi should take note of what is happening in the country and why people are protesting and agitating. They are not doing it for the sake of opposition and they have genuine reasons, concerns or worries as they feel that their future has become uncertain.” “The Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) is not just against Muslims it is against all poorer sections of our society. PM should address all these issues with open mind,” CPI General Secretary added.