Prez, PM Modi participate in NEP Governors’ Conference

'NEP beyond curriculum, focuses on critical thinking' 2020-09-07 New Delhi: While addressing Governor's Conference on New Education Policy via video conference, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 7 said it focuses on learning instead of studying and goes ahead of the curriculum to focus on critical thinking. He said, “The New Education Policy focuses on learning instead of studying and goes ahead of the curriculum to focus on critical thinking. In this policy, we have stressed on passion, practicality and performance.” President Ram Nath Kovind and Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal also participated in the conference.