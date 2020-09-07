Prez, PM Modi participate in NEP Governors’ Conference

updates

DH News Service
DH News Service,
  • Sep 07 2020, 17:51 ist
  • updated: Sep 07 2020, 17:51 ist
About: 

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in the Governors’ Conference on New Education Policy on September 07 via video conference. Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal also participated via video conference.
 

Related Videos