Rajasthan ministers at CLP meet staying in Jaipur hotel

Rajasthan crisis: ‘BTP MLAs with us’, claims Cong 2020-07-14 Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee Secretary Chetan Dudi on July 13 said that the MLAs of Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP) are with his party and they were present at the legislative party meeting earlier today. “All I know is that their MLAs are with us. Both the MLAs are supporting Congress party. They were present at the legislative party meeting earlier today and they are present here as well.” Recently, Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP) issued letter to its two MLAs to abstain in the event of a trust vote in the assembly. These two MLAs had earlier supported the Ashok Gehlot-led government in Rajasthan.