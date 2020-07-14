Rajasthan ministers at CLP meet staying in Jaipur hotel

About:
Amid Rajasthan political crisis, a video has been released showing state ministers, MLAs, who attended the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meeting at Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's residence on July 13. Earlier, these ministers and MLAs arrived at Hotel Fairmont after attending the meeting. State Ministers Pratap Singh Khachariyawas, Raghu Sharma, Govind Singh Dotasra, along with MLAs Sanyam Lodha and Amin Kagzi present at Fairmont Hotel in Jaipur. Around 107 MLAs attended the Congress Legislative Party meeting.