Covid-19 cases cross 6-lakh mark in India 2020-07-02 Covid-19 cases continue to surge in India crossing 6-lakh mark on July 02. 19,148 new infections were reported in the last 24 hours, increasing active cases to 2,26,947. 90,56,173 samples have been tested so far, according to Indian Council of Medical Research. 434 deaths due to coronavirus were reported in the last 24 hours.