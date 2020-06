Boycott Chinese products, go for swadeshi: MP CM 2020-06-20 Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has requested people to boycott Chinese goods after the Galwan Valley clash which claimed the lives of 20 security personnel. CM Chouhan said, “I request to the people to please boycott all goods made in china. Our army will reply to China but we also have to break them on the economic front.” He further requested people to use ‘Swadeshi’ products and give priority to the local products.