Stubble burning: Delhi to give alternatives to farmers

Hathras gang rape case: ‘Body burned to manipulate' 2020-09-30 New Delhi, Sep 30: Samajwadi Party Secretary General, Ram Gopal Yadav on Hathras gang rape case accused the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath of deciding the punishment depending on the caste of a person. He further said that the body was burned so that in the end they can manipulate that rape did not happen. Yadav said, “When the head of a state starts to decide the punishment depending on the caste of a person, then it becomes difficult to control people committing crimes. The body of the victim in the Hathras case was burned so that in the end they can manipulate that rape did not happen. They will show this only in the end. As the main accuse is of the same caste that of the Chief Minister, therefore he cannot be acquitted.