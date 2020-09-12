Tests like NEET are inherently biased: DMK MLA

Chennai: Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam MLA P Thiaga Rajan on NEET examinations said that standardised testing is already discredited all over the world.

He further said, “I have taken many such tests in my life like GRE and GMAT. All are bad tests. Any single test on any 1 day is unfit to decide a student's future.”

“Such tests are inherently biased in a way,” he added.

Rajan’s remarks come amid the unfortunate news of a NEET aspirant dying by suicide in Madurai a day before the national test.

