'Urge China to engage in expeditiously restoring peace'

New Delhi: Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), hit out at China for the tension at the Line of Actual Control (LAC). MEA’s Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said that India strongly urges China to sincerely engage with the objective of expeditiously restoring peace in border areas.

“Way ahead is military and diplomatic negotiations. We're firmly committed to resolving all issues through peaceful dialogue. Strongly urge China to sincerely engage with objective of expeditiously restoring peace in border areas through complete disengagement and de-escalation,” said MEA’s Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava.

“It is clear that the situation we witnessed over the past four months is a direct result of the actions taken by China that sought to unilaterally change status quo,” said MEA.