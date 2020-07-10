Vikas Dubey killed in encounter

  Jul 10 2020
  • updated: Jul 10 2020, 10:18 ist
 

Gangster Vikas Dubey was killed in an encounter with police in Kanpur on July 10. According to sources, main accused of Vikas Dubey attempted to flee after the car of convoy bringing him to Kanpur overturned. Shots were fired and he was rushed to a hospital. 

