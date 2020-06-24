Want to see Patanjali Covid-19 medicine report: AYUSH

  Jun 24 2020
  updated: Jun 24 2020
On Patanjali’s coronavirus medicine row, Union Minister of State for AYUSH, Shripad Naik said that permission will be given to them after seeing the report. Naik said, “It's a good thing that Baba Ramdev has given a new medicine to the country but as per rule, it has to come to AYUSH Ministry first. They even said that they have sent a report. We'll look into it and permission will be given after seeing the report.”

