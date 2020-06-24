Want to see Patanjali Covid-19 medicine report: AYUSH

India sees highest 24 hr spike of 15,968 Covid-19 cases 2020-06-24 With the highest single-day spike of 15,968 cases and 465 deaths in the last 24 hours, India's Covid-19 count reached 4,56,183 on Wednesday. According to the latest update by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), 14,476 deaths have been recorded due to the infection so far in the country. The count includes 1,83,022 active cases, and 2,58,685 cured/discharged/migrated patients. Maharashtra with 1,39,010 confirmed cases remains the worst-affected by the infection so far in the country. The state's count includes 62,848 active, 69,631 cured, discharged patients while 6,531 deaths have been reported due to the infection so far. Meanwhile, the national capital's confirmed coronavirus cases reached 66,602. 2,301 deaths have been reported in Delhi due to the infection so far. Tamil Nadu has reported 64,603 cases so far with the death toll reaching 833. According to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 73,52,911 samples were tested till June, 23 and 2,15,195 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.